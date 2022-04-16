Virgil Diagnosed With Early Stage Of Dementia

Former WCW and WWE star Virgil has revealed that he has been diagnosed with early-stage dementia due to years of taking big bumps in the ring.

The wrestling veteran took on Twitter earlier today to share the news with his followers. He revealed that he wasn’t feeling well during the WrestleMania 38 weekend so he went to see the doctor afterward.

According to Virgil, the doctor identified 2 massive strokes he had suffered in the past few months without realizing it. He is also unable to use one of his arms.

If that wasn’t enough, the former Million Dollar Champion was told that the years of taking big bumps had caught up with him. He is now fighting with an early stage of dementia:

“The worse news is that I have Been told that I am Fighting with an early stage of dementia. The years of taking the big main event bump every night (that nobody else wanted to take) Had started to effect me.” wrote Virgil.

The wrestling star noted that he can’t afford to go through this and listed some ways for fans to help him. You can check out the thread detailing the various ways to help the former nWo member below: