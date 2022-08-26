Wade Barrett Confirms He’s Signed Contract Extension With WWE

Wade Barrett has confirmed he’s signed a contract extension to remain with WWE.

Barrett was interviewed by BT Sport recently, where he discussed his two-year anniversary with WWE since returning in 2020. He has been serving as a commentator over on NXT, and announced he recently signed a contract extension with WWE.

“Glad to hit my two-year anniversary. Just signed a new extension to my contract actually. Contract was up so [it was extended]. Yeah it’s been two years, so very happy.

“I think it was August of 2020 when I came back, and last week agreed to the new deal so very very happy to be staying around with WWE and continuing in my role with NXT. Thrilled to be in that environment. Loving it.”

Barrett initially joined WWE back in 2006 as an in-ring talent. After runs in WWE’s then-developmental territories of Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling, he went on to win the first season of NXT, earning a WWE contract.

Wade Barrett

However, his debut turned out to be Barrett leading a new faction built up of NXT rookies from the show’s first season, attacking John Cena and CM Punk during the main event of RAW on June 7 of 2010.

Barrett would go on to become a five-time Intercontinental Champion, as well as becoming King Of The Ring in 2015. In 2016 he was granted a release from his contract, taking a break from in-ring competition.

He finally returned to the fold with WWE in his current role with NXT in August of 2020.