Wade Barrett Won’t be a WWE SmackDown Commentator for Long

Fans of Wade Barrett who tune in to SmackDown should enjoy his commentary while it lasts, as he won’t be on the brand for long.

Barrett, a five-time former WWE Intercontinental Champion, made his SmackDown commentary debut on last night’s episode on FOX.

The move is part of WWE’s new lineup of commentary teams across SmackDown, Raw, and NXT, in line with the season premieres of each brand.

Back to NXT

Wade Barrett brings a unique perspective to the SmackDown commentary team, but his appearances on the show will end within months.

In a tweet responding to the move, Barrett said he was thrilled to be working with Michael Cole, but said that he will be back in NXT one day.

BOOM! Excited to bleed blue on #SmackDown alongside the GOAT @MichaelCole for a little while! What a crazy opportunity.. ?



And THANK YOU #WWENXT.. I’ll be back! ?? https://t.co/ZjkBqMMj3c — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 6, 2022

PW Insider reports that this is the case and that Barrett will leave SmackDown when Pat McAfee returns.

McAfee has been absent from programming for weeks since taking a role with ESPN’s College Game Day.

The NFL punter, who competed at this year’s WrestleMania is said to be well-liked within WWE, and his enthusiasm has also been commended.

There’s no word on what this will mean for Booker T, as the two-time WWE Hall of Famer has replaced Barrett in NXT.

In-Ring Return?

Barrett has been a commentator for WWE for two years, but some remain hopeful for an in-ring return.

From 2010 to 2016, Barrett wrestled for WWE and is perhaps best remembered for his role as leader of the Nexus.

Speaking last year, Barrett teased an in-ring return, telling NXT colleague Vic Joseph that it will not take much to get him competing again.