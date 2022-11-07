Watch: Sasha Banks Back Training in the Ring

A new video has emerged featuring indefinitely suspended WWE Superstar Sasha Banks training in the ring. Juvented Guerrera tweeted out of video and several photographs featuring Sasha.

He added that a superstar always keeps training and that she deserves the best in her career. You can check out the photos and video in the tweet below.

The Boss was reportedly spotted backstage at WWE Live Event in Mexico. According to Superluchas, Mexican wrestler Mamba served as a “tour guide” for Sasha and Bayley last weekend.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE during the May 16th episode of RAW. The former Women’s Tag Team Champions were scheduled to battle each other as part of a Six-Pack Challenge in the main event. WWE was reportedly considering having the tag champs enter into singles programs for the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Banks and Naomi walked into former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office and left the titles on his desk before exiting the arena. Michael Cole delivered the news that Sasha and Naomi were suspended for their “unprofessional” actions a few days later on SmackDown.

Sasha and Naomi have not been seen on WWE since walking out of RAW but The Boss recently posted a cryptic video claiming that “something crazy” is going to happen soon. Fans were hoping to see Sasha and Naomi at Crown Jewel but that wasn’t the case. However, WWE did add the two superstars back to the signature intro at the premium live event.