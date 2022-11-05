Sasha Banks and Naomi Added Back to WWE Signature Intro Video

Another indication that Sasha Banks and Naomi are on their way back to WWE was shown during Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event.

There was a change made to the signature video that kicks off all WWE shows, as they are included in the intro. If you blinked, you might have missed it, but many fans on social media were quick to point it out right away, just as Crown Jewel was about to start.

sasha banks and naomi are back in the wwe intro, oh they’re coming soon!?#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/5nw6GhqBz6 — chey ?? (@womenswrestli17) November 5, 2022

The Rumors

(via WWE)

This only adds fuel to the rumors that Banks and Naomi are returning soon after it was reported by WrestlingNews.co in August that an agreement was reached for both women to return.

Several media outlets later reported that there were “hang-ups” in the talks between the company and the two stars. Banks is still under a WWE deal, but they were working on another contract because the current one was due to expire soon.

On Friday, Banks posted a cryptic video that teased something “crazy” happening soon after waiting for it over the past six months.

Banks and Naomi walked out of a WWE Raw event in May due to creative differences, as WWE wanted Naomi to win a six-pack challenge on the show.