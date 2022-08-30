William Regal Addresses Reports of Backstage Drama in AEW

William Regal says he’s focused on the Blackpool Combat Club and helping develop younger talent who are interested in learning from them.

Over the past several weeks, there have been reports about AEW talent being disgruntled about a lack of television time. There was also the recent situation involving CM Punk‘s shoot comments about “Hangman” Adam Page and the subsequent fallout.

Regal said, “there’s a lot going on” on the latest episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast.

“There’s always a lot going on with us,” he began. “We’ve talked talked about on this show before. We are trying to do our bit to change the views of some people, and younger talent.

Sometimes there’s things that play out on the show, but in reality, there’s the fact that we understand there’s a lot of young talent and they don’t get to wrestle better wrestlers, or people who have been in this for a long time, because the way the job has become, and the way TV is. A lot of the best wrestlers wrestle each other now.”

Blackpool Combat Club Staying Focused

“We’re out to do our thing, let’s put it that way. That’s all I can say. In our world, everything’s good.” – William Regal

Regal was careful not to get too deep into the subject matter at hand, but you can read between the lines and see he’s alluding to the professionalism of certain people.

“I can’t say too much at the moment,” he continued. “I’m not a gossip merchant and I’m not going to dignify anything that comes out. Nothing seems to happen around me, I’ll put it that way. I know that myself.. Jon’s Jon, and that’s the way he is. But, I know myself, Claudio, Bryan and Wheeler, are all doing our thing. Hopefully it spreads, and as far as trying to be the best professionals we can be, that’s all you can do, and do whatever we’re tasked with.”

“We’ve got a great team of talent and we want to make people have to face people in the BCC. and we are also hoping that it sets sort of standards of how to conduct yourself, and .. this is sort of in reality, just how to conduct yourself as a pro, and not. Let’s put it that way.”

Regal says he’s made mistakes during his long career, so he’s not out to cast judgement on anybody. The Blackpool Combat Club arrives at the arena early when AEW has TV tapings. They train in the ring all day and anybody is welcome to join them.

He also addressed his absence from last week’s AEW Dynamite, noting that he had to tend to a “family incident” and was in contact with everybody at TV.

