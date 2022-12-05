Former WWE Star Claims William Regal Regretted Signing with AEW due to “Maturity Issues” in Management

Former WWE NXT GM William Regal is reportedly returning to WWE following a short stint with AEW.
Regal formed the Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. It appeared that AEW was onto something with the group but the booking quickly made them an afterthought. Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson chased after the ROH Championship and have been feuding with Jericho Appreciation Society for an eternity while Moxley was doing his own thing as AEW World Champion.
William played a prominent role in the AEW World Championship match at Full Gear. Regal betrayed Jon Moxley and slid him the brass knuckles. MJF would then betray William Regal on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite and bashed him in the back of the head with the brass knuckles.
There have been reports of AEW talent questioning the decision to have Regal be the focal point of the AEW World Championship storyline when it was known he was leaving the company.
EC3 Claims William Regal Regretted Joining AEW
Former WWE Superstar EC3 joined former WWE writer Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone for the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Outlaws Show.
During the conversation, EC3 stated that Regal’s value is in a developmental system where the talent listen and that was not the case in AEW.
EC3 added that he heard William Regal immediately regretted joining All Elite Wrestling once he signed with the promotion. The former WWE star claimed that he heard those words verbatim.