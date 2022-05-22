William Regal Gives his Opinion on WWE NXT 2.0

AEW performer William Regal has said he thought it was “great” for WWE to relaunch NXT into NXT 2.0.

WWE revamped the brand last September with a new aesthetic and roster, which saw many Superstars released in the process.

The company’s mentality was for NXT 2.0 to be a developmental ground for the main-roster, like how NXT had initially been before becoming a third brand.

Joining Renee Paquette on the latest episode of The Sessions to talk about his WWE career, Regal said he was on board with the relaunch.

“When I heard last summer that we wanted to revamp, I was like, ‘Great!’ When I actually heard what Mr. McMahon wanted, I was all for that… I don’t know if anybody knew that I was open to the fact that I wanted to be a big part of that because I was. I was very hands-on with The Creed Brothers and very hands-on with Bron Breakker. I had an incredible run on the main roster and the absolute greatest run possible in NXT. If nothing else, the time came when it was time to go now so it didn’t become something I didn’t like and move on. That’s the way I look at it.”

“When I actually heard what Mr. McMahon wanted, I was all for that.” William Regal, on Vince McMahon’s decision to relaunch NXT as NXT 2.0.

Regal was cut from WWE earlier this year after over 20 years with the promotion.

The former Intercontinental Champion has said he checked out of wrestling after his release, but has made it clear he will not bash WWE.

Regal now appears regularly for AEW as part of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.