William Regal Reveals Vince McMahon Ended WWE Non-Compete Clause Early to Let Him Join AEW

William Regal has opened up on the kind act that Vince McMahon did for him after working for WWE for over 20 years.

Regal served as the on-screen GM for NXT and was active behind the scenes as a scout and coach before he was let go this past January. He made his AEW debut at AEW Revolution on March 6 by breaking up a fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

While speaking at ITR Live, which was taped in October but recently released on YouTube, Regal revealed that McMahon ended his non-compete clause early so he could join AEW.

The Story

“Mr. McMahon was very good to me, to the point of, I will say this because whatever he’s going through, he was excellent to me. I had a talent contract, as well as an employee contract and it didn’t run out until the end of April because I played William Regal. I started for AEW on the seventh of March. I didn’t call anybody else, I sent a message straight to the boss, ‘Hey Boss, I’ve got this thing with Bryan,’ and he loves Bryan as well. ‘Absolutely, you go’ and still paid me until the end of my talent contract. I was the only person who ever got paid by both companies at the same time.”

As previously reported, Regal requested AEW not pick up his option at the end of the year, and AEW President Tony Khan honored his request as Regal wanted to join his son Charlie Dempsey in NXT. Regal will be working behind the scenes in WWE.

H/T to Fightfu for the transcription