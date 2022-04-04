WrestleMania 38 Main Event Match Producer Quits

After night two yesterday, WrestleMania 38 from Dallas, Texas is finally in the rearview mirror, and it was certainly one for the history books. However, it appears for one backstage producer who helped put together some of the event’s biggest matches, it will be his last run with the company.
According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE producer Pat Buckridge has resigned from the company. Buckridge helped put together some of WrestleMania 38’s biggest matches, such as Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair. Per the report, Buckridge noted that after working the matches he did at WrestleMania this year, he has achieved his goals of producing some of the biggest matches in wrestling, and now wants to refocus his energy on his family; something the grueling WWE schedule hasn’t made easy.
It should be noted that Buckridge was also part of WWE’s Talent Relations department. The report adds that he will not be present for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. You can check out the full list of producers from WrestleMania 38 here below.
- The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs – Shawn Daivari
- Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre – Abyss
- The Miz & Logan Paul vs. The Mysterios – Adam Pearce & Shane Helms
- Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch – TJ Wilson & Molly Holly
- Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes – Jamie Noble
- Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair – Pat Buck
- Kevin Owens vs. Steve Austin – Michael Hayes
- RAW Tag Team Titles match – Abyss
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos – Adam Pearce
- Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn – Shane Helms & Kenny Dykstra
- Women’s Tag Team Title match – Tyson Kidd, Molly Holly, Shawn Daivari
- AJ Styles vs. Edge – Petey Williams
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory – Jamie Noble
- New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland – Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra
- Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns – Michael Hayes & Pat Buck