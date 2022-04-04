WrestleMania 38 Main Event Match Producer Quits

After night two yesterday, WrestleMania 38 from Dallas, Texas is finally in the rearview mirror, and it was certainly one for the history books. However, it appears for one backstage producer who helped put together some of the event’s biggest matches, it will be his last run with the company.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE producer Pat Buckridge has resigned from the company. Buckridge helped put together some of WrestleMania 38’s biggest matches, such as Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair. Per the report, Buckridge noted that after working the matches he did at WrestleMania this year, he has achieved his goals of producing some of the biggest matches in wrestling, and now wants to refocus his energy on his family; something the grueling WWE schedule hasn’t made easy.

It should be noted that Buckridge was also part of WWE’s Talent Relations department. The report adds that he will not be present for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. You can check out the full list of producers from WrestleMania 38 here below.