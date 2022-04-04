WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 Results: Lesnar vs. Reigns, Austin & McMahon, Edge vs. AJ Styles

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 aired live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar battled in the main event to determine the Undisputed WWE Champion. The RAW & Women’s Tag Team Championships were defended tonight and AJ Styles squared off against Edge for the first time ever.

WrestleMania Night 2 Results

RK-Bro def. Street Profits & Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat match to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships Lashley def. Omos Johnny Knoxville def. Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Queen Zelina & Carmella, Baszler & Natalya, Ripley & Morgan in a Fatal 4-Way to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions Edge def. AJ Styles Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston Pat McAfee def. Austin Theory Vince McMahon def. Pat McAfee Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed Universal WWE Champion

Here are the takeaways from Night 2 of WrestleMania 38:

Triple H Kicked Off The Show

Triple H kicked off Night 2 of WrestleMania and made his way to the ring. Triple H got a tremendous reaction for the crowd and soaked it in. Triple H had his wrestling boots in hand as the crowd chanted “thank you Hunter!”. He dropped his boots in the ring and said he just wanted to come out here and say thank you. Triple H welcomed everyone to WrestleMania and the pyro went off. The camera then cut to the microphone and Triple H’s wrestling boots left in the ring.

RK-Bro Retained The RAW Tag Titles, Gable Steveson

RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) defended the RAW Tag Team Championships against Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) in a Triple Threat match. Riddle booted Gable in the face to start off the match but turned around into a Clothesline from Ford.

Gable hit a German Suplex and went for the cover but it was broken up. The match turned into a brawl with everyone being thrown out of the ring until Otis was the final superstar in the ring. Otis flexed to a chorus of boos before everyone got back into the ring again.

Montez hit Gable with an Enziguri and then flipped over the ring post onto everyone outside the ring. Gable then climbed to the top rope and connected with a Moonsault onto everyone outside the ring again. Alpha Academy took control of the match and hit a German Suplex/ Clothesline combo on Riddle.

Otis hit Riddle with a Body Slam and Gable tagged in. Chad hit a Northern Lights Suplex and went for a cover but Riddle kicked out at two. Gable then locked in a submission hold while taunting the crowd by shouted “a thank you!”. Riddle escaped but Gable took him down with a Dragon Screw.

Ford leveled Gable with a Dropkick but he responded by catapulting him across the ring for a two count. Angelo Dawkins tagged in and delivered some Exploder Suplexes to Gable and Riddle. Dawkins hit the Silencer on Riddle and went for the cover but Otis broke it up with a Splash.

Otis wound up running himself into the ring post after Riddle got out of the way. Riddle hit Gable with an Enziguri and then a GTR on Dawkins. Orton and Ford tagged in and Randy unloaded some Clotheslines. Orton hit his Powerslam and the crowd was going bananas. Ford escaped the DDT in the ropes but got the slam on the announce table instead. Orton slammed Gable on the announce table and continued to fire up the crowd.

Riddle hit Dawkins with a knee to the face and then hit DDTs in stereo with Orton on the Street Profits. The crowd was heavily behind RK-Bro but Alpha Academy dragged them out of the ring. Otis and Gable sent RK-Bro into the barricade. Alpha Academy hit a Bulldog from the top rope on Ford but he kicked out at two.

Otis climbed to the middle turnbuckle but got shoved to the outside. Street Profits hit a Blockbuster (Ford off the top rope as Dawkins had Gable in the Electric Chair) but somehow Chad kicked out. The crowd chanted “this is awesome!” as Riddle booted Otis in the face. Orton went for an RKO but Dawkins countered with a Spinebuster. Dawkins flipped onto Otis as Montez climbed to the top rope. Riddle came out of nowhere and hit Ford with an RKO off the top rope. Gable then went for a Splash but Orton countered into an RKO for the pinfall victory. RK-Bro are still the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Street Profits got into the ring with some solo cups and shared a drink with RK-Bro. They invited Gable Steveson into the ring and he celebrated with the two teams. Chad Gable slapped the cup out of Steveson’s hand and grabbed a microphone. Steven ripped the microphone away but Chad told him to shoosh. Steveson hit a Belly to Belly throw on Gable that sent him across the ring.

Lashley def. Omos

Omos battled Bobby Lashley tonight at WrestleMania 38. The crowd chanted “Bobby!” as the two superstars circled each other to begin the match. Omos clubbed Lashley down to the mat right away but Bobby got back up. Lashley ducked under a kick and went for a Suplex but Omos blocked it. Omos grabbed Lashley and clubbed him down to the mat.

Lashley got right up and slapped Omos in the face. Omos booted Lashley in the face and then beat him down in the corner of the ring. Omos went for another Splash but Lashley avoided it and beat him down in the corner. Lashley went for the Hurt Lock but Omos escaped and hit another Clothesline. Omos then shoved Lashley out of the ring and the ref started counting.

Bobby hopped on the ring apron and bashed Omos in the face. Lashley leaped off the turnbuckle but Omos caught him and slammed him down to the canvas. Omos then got Lashley in a Bear Hug in the middle of the ring. Lashley eventually escaped and unloaded some strikes to Omos’ face.

Lashley booted Omos in the midsection and went for a Suplex but Omos escaped again. Lashley then was able to hit the a Suplex on Omos and then a Spear while he was looking the other way. Bobby followed it up with another Spear for the pinfall victory.

Johnny Knoxville def. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn faced Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes match tonight at WrestleMania. Knoxville came to the ring in a ridiculous outfit and the Jackass theme. Zayn hit Knoxville with a Helluva Kick right away and booted him out of the ring. Sami slammed Knoxville into the barricade and started taunting the Jackass crew that was ringside. Knoxville capitalized on the distraction and sprayed Sami with a fire extinguisher.

Knoxville brought a stop sign, a trash can and a pair of crutches into the ring. Zayn booted him in the midsection and grabbed metal tray. Sami bashed Knoxville over the back with it and then grabbed the crutch. Sami hit Knoxville across the back with the crutch before bashing him with the trash can. Zayn went for the cover but Knoxville kicked out at two.

Sami brought a table into the ring and put his hand under the ring again and grabbed his finger in pain. It was revealed that it was a table with mouse traps on it and Sami set it up outside the ring. Sami got back into the ring and Knoxville bashed his head with trash can lids and then the stop sign. Zayn hit an Exploder Suplex through a table in the corner for a two count.

Johnny sprayed something in Sami’s face but he shrugged it off and booted him in the midsection. Chris Pontius (Jackass star) got in the ring and started dancing around (Party Boy) as Sami laughed at him. Pontius then stripped down to a thong and started aggressively dancing towards Sami. Zayn beat him down and threw him out of the ring. Knoxville went for a roll-up but Sami kicked out at two.

Sami bashed Knoxville to the mat and got out of the ring to beat Pontius down some more. Wee Man emerged from under the ring and started attacking Sami. Zayn scampered into the ring and Wee Man hit him with a Body Slam. Knoxville followed it up with a Tornado DDT but Sami kicked out at two. Sami booted Wee Man in the face and knocked him out of the ring.

Zayn climbed to the top rope but Knoxville clicked a button and pyro went off the in the corner. Knoxville then bowled a ball into Sami’s balls and then used a device to boot him in the balls again. Knoxville brought out a taser and Sami started running away. Zayn walked right into a giant hand slap and fell to the floor.

Back in the ring, Sami stomped on Knoxville and planted him with a Suplex. Sami climbed to the top rope and Knoxville tasered him in the nuts. Knoxville then hurled Sami off the top rope and he crashed through the mouse trap table below. The Jackass crew then brought in a gigantic mouse trap and rolled Sami in the ring. Knoxville closed the trap on Sami for the pinfall victory. Zayn couldn’t kick out because the trap had his shoulders pinned down.

Sasha Banks & Naomi Are The New Women’s Tag Champs

Queen Zelina & Carmella defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Sasha Banks & Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Shayna Baszler & Natalya in a Fatal 4-way tag team match.

Carmella got out of the ring right away and Banks and Ripley squared off in the ring. Sasha went for the Bank Statement but Ripley blocked it. Rhea set up for the Riptide but Sasha escaped and the two had a stare down. Banks and Liv Morgan hit a Suicide Dive onto everyone outside the ring before battling in the ring. Sasha tripped Liv up and posed in the ring before rolling her up for a two count. Natalya booted Liv in the face and Baszler tagged in.

Shayna stomped on Liv’s ankle and then applied a submission hold. Carmella tagged in and brought Liv over the their corner of the ring. Zelina tagged in and continued to beat Liv down. Vega hit Code Red but Rhea broke up the cover. Naomi hit Natalya with the Rear View but turned around into a kick from Baszler. Sasha sent Baszler to the outside but Carmella sent her to the floor. Carmella hit Rhea with a Hurricanrana that sent her to the outside. Vega followed it up with a Moonsault off the apron.

Naomi and Banks sent Carmella out of the ring and isolated Liv Morgan again. The climbed up to opposite turnbuckles with Liv in the middle of the ring but it was broken up. Rhea and Liv connected with simultaneous Tower of Doom spots in opposite corners of the ring.

Naomi rolled Liv up for a near fall before Ripley tagged in. Ripley hit Naomi with a headbutt and followed it up with Riptide as Liv hit a Backstabber at the same time. Rhea went for the cover but Banks broke it up before being sent out of the ring again. Baszler and Natalya then hit a double team move on Naomi but Liv broke up the cover.

Natalya tagged in but got dragged out of the ring after Carmella made a blind tag. Carmella knocked Banks to the floor again and Vega hit Naomi with a cheap shot. Carmella followed it up with a Superkick for a near fall and Corey Graves was despondent on commentary. Naomi booted Carmella in the face and Banks tagged in. Sasha hit Carmella with a Frog Splash and went for the cover but Carmella kicked out at two. Sasha went for the Bank Statement but Vega dragged Carmella out of the ring and the match continued.

Banks hit Vega with a Meteora off the apron and returned to the ring with Carmella. Naomi tagged in and booted Carmella in the face. Banks tagged back in hit a double team move (Glam Slam/ Codebreaker) on Carmella for the pinfall victory. Sasha Banks & Naomi are the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Damian Priest Helped Edge def. AJ Styles

AJ Styles battled Edge for the first time ever tonight at WrestleMania.

Styles controlled the action early and hit Edge with a Dropkick and a series of Arm Drags. Edge retreated to the ropes and held onto them until the referee backed Styles away. Edge went for the Spear but AJ got out of the way and the two superstars had a stare down.

Styles hit Edge with a knee to the face and knocked him into the steel steps outside the ring. Styles went for a springboard 450 Splash but Edge got his knees up at the last moment. Edge capitalized and beat Styles down by focusing his attack on the injured ribs. The Rated R Superstar sent the Phenomenal One into the turnbuckle for a two count.

Edge continued to focus on Styles’ midsection and locked in an Abdominal Stretch in the middle of the ring with scattered elbow strikes to the ribs. Styles broke free with some elbow strikes of his own and an Arm Drag. AJ followed it up with a Dragon Screw to buy himself some time to recover.

AJ walked right into a Shoulder Breaker from Edge and both men fell to the mat. Edge stomped AJ down in the corner until the referee backed him away. AJ capitalized with a massive right hand and both superstars fell down. Styles charged but Edge got out of the way and sent AJ flying into the middle turnbuckle.

Edge went for a Suplex but AJ countered into one of his own and Edge crashed into the turnbuckle. AJ went for a Pele Kick but Edge dodged it. AJ went for the Styles Clash but Edge escaped and applied a Crossface. Styles was able to get to the ropes to break the hold and the match continued.

Styles hit a slingshot DDT and brought Edge to the corner. AJ went for a Powerbomb but Edge held onto the ropes. Styles got Edge in the Torture Rack and transitioned into a Powerbomb for a near fall. Edge hit the Edgecution and went for the cover but AJ was able to kick out at two. Styles ducked under a lariat and planted Edge with a release German Suplex.

AJ hit the Pele Kick and went for the Calf Crusher but Edge countered into another Crossface. Styles escaped but Edge hit the Edge-o-Matic for a two count. Edge followed it up with a Powerbomb and went for the cover but Styles wouldn’t stay down.

Edge and Styles battled on the turnbuckle and AJ hit a Suplex onto the ring apron. Styles brought Edge back into the ring and hit the Springboard 450 Splash for a near fall. AJ went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Edge dodged it. Styles leapfrogged a Spear attempt and planted Edge with the Styles Clash but Edge somehow kicked out at two. Damian Priest showed up ringside and provided a distraction as Styles set up for the Phenomenal Forearm. Styles then went for it but Edge caught him with a Spear in midair for the pinfall victory. After the match, Damian Priest posed with Edge as the crowd booed.

Sheamus & Ridge Holland Picked Up A Win

Ridge Holland & Sheamus faced Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods tonight. The match was scheduled for Night 1 but was cut for time. Butch accompanied Sheamus & Holland to the ring. Sheamus and Ridge Holland attacked during their entrance but New Day battled back once the bell rang. Kingston hit Ridge with Trouble in Paradise right away and went for the cover but Sheamus broke it up. Butch wanted to get in on the action but Sheamus had to hold him back.

Woods and Kingston beat Ridge Holland down in the ring. Sheamus leveled Kofi with a Brogue Kick as Woods hit Holland with a Superkick. Butch got on the apron and Sheamus capitalized on the distraction with a Brogue Kick to Woods. Ridge followed it up with Northern Grit for the pinfall victory. Butch unloaded some strikes on Woods and grabbed his ear until Sheamus & Holland held him back.

Pat McAfee def. Austin Theory, Mr. McMahon def. Pat McAfee, Stone Cold Steve Austin Hit Everyone With The Stunner

Pat McAfee faced Austin Theory tonight. Before the match, Vince McMahon strutted his way down the entrance ramp and got into the ring. Vince introduced Austin Theory as a future Universal Champion. Austin Theory took a selfie with Mr. McMahon in the ring before Vince exited.

McAfee unloaded some strikes to Theory’s face to start off the match as Vince took a seat ringside. Theory battled back with a headbutt but McAfee hit an elbow to the face. McAfee connected with a Hurricanrana for a two count and took a moment to acknowledge the crowd. It quickly backfired and Theory connected with a Backbreaker and followed it up with a Suplex.

Theory asked McMahon if he wanted another Suplex and Vince nodded. Theory flexed and planted McAfee with another Suplex before casually jogging around the ring. Austin went for a Suplex but McAfee countered into one of his own. Theory crawled to the apron and McAfee hit a shoulder tackle that sent Austin flying onto the announce table.

McAfee put on the headset and poured some water on Theory’s head before bashing his face onto the table a few times. Back in the ring, McAfee climbed to the top rope and went for a Swanton but Theory got out of the way. McMahon smirked as Theory hit a slam for a two count.

Austin climbed to the top turnbuckle but McAfee caught him with a jab to the face. McAfee joined him on the top rope and went for a Superplex but Theory blocked it. Austin shoved Pat off the turnbuckle but McAfee somehow landed on his feet. Pat jumped to the top turnbuckle and hit a Superplex for a near fall as the crowd went crazy.

Pat went for the Punt but Theory dodged it. Theory hit McAfee with a Dropkick to the knees and took a look at Mr. McMahon. Theory unloaded several punches to the face and set up for the ATL. McAfee countered into a cradle and grabbed Theory’s tights for leverage for the pinfall victory. Vince McMahon wasn’t pleased with Austin Theory and scolded him after the match.

Mr. McMahon then got into the ring for a match against McAfee and Theory hit Pat from behind. McMahon hit a Clothesline and bounced Pat’s face into the turnbuckle.

McAfee got pissed off and Vince backed away. Theory dragged Pat to the mat and pulled him groin-first into the ring post. Austin handed Vince McMahon a football and he pretended to punt it a couple times. McMahon then punted the football into McAfee’s ribs for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Stone Cold Steve Austin made his way to the ring to an absurd reaction from the crowd. Austin Theory tried to attack Stone Cold but he hit him with a Stunner. Austin Theory sold it incredibly and flew out of the ring. Steve Austin then suggested they drink a beer together. Vince took a sip of Austin’s beer and approved. They chugged the beer together before Austin hit the most awkward Stunner of all time (it was hilarious though). Austin and McAfee then celebrated in the ring after the match and drank some beers. Stone Cold then hit McAfee with a Stunner and posed for the crowd.

Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar To Become The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Universal Champion Roman Reigns battled WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All Championship Unification match. Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos accompanied the 581-day reigning Universal Champion to the ring. Lesnar made his way to the ring to a tremendous reaction. Paul Heyman ripped the microphone away from Mike Rome and introduced Reigns as the man who was about to slay The Beast. Lesnar then took the microphone away from Mike Rome and introduced himself as the cowboy country ass kicker that is going to kick Reigns’ ass tonight.

Brock Lesnar removed his gloves after the bell rang. Lesnar dominated the action early and sent Roman across the ring with a Belly to Belly throw. Brock followed it up with two more throws and scared the hell out of Paul Heyman before Clotheslining Roman out of the ring. Lesnar approached Paul Heyman and Reigns capitalized with a Spear through the barricade.

Lesnar made it back into the ring and Roman greeted him with another Spear for a near fall. Reigns set up for the Superman Punch and hit it once Lesnar got to his feet. Reigns taunted for the crowd as Lesnar slowly got back up. Roman geared up again and hit another Superman Punch. Reigns shouted that he is the greatest of all time as Paul Heyman held up the Universal Championship.

Roman noticed that Lesnar was laughing and went for another one but Brock countered with a German Suplex. Lesnar planted Reigns with a few more German Suplexes and lifted him up for the F5 but Reigns escaped. Roman shoved Lesnar into the turnbuckle and connected with a third Superman Punch.

Reigns once again posed for the crowd and allowed Lesnar to get up. Roman went for a Spear but Lesnar caught him and hit the F5 for a near fall. Brock went for another F5 but Roman escaped. Reigns followed it up with a Spear in the corner that sent the referee into the turnbuckle. Roman capitalized and hit Brock with a low blow. Paul Heyman handed Reigns the Universal Championship and Roman bashed Lesnar over the head with it. Roman went for the cover but Lesnar somehow kicked out at two.

Roman then hit a Spear to Lesnar’s back and went for the cover but Lesnar grabbed the ropes and the match continued. Reigns went for another Spear but Brock countered into the Kimura Lock in the middle of the ring. Paul Heyman pushed the bottom rope toward Roman he was able to grab it to break the hold. Roman Reigns then connected with another Spear for the pinfall victory. Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.