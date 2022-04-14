WrestleMania 38 Producer Joins AEW (Report)

It looks like a producer who worked WrestleMania 38 earlier this month has jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

As we reported earlier this month, Pat Buckridge resigned from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 38. Buckridge reportedly made the decision to step away after claiming he had already achieved his goals of producing some of the biggest matches in wrestling, and wanted to spend more time with his family. Specifically, Buckridge produced the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair matches at “The Show of Shows.”

Buckridge also worked in WWE’s Talent Relations department. Now, per a report from PWInsider, Buckrige was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week and has started with the company as a producer. While WWE’s rigorous travel schedule was too much for Buckridge given his desire to spend more time with his family, AEW’s seems to be a much better fit for the veteran.

Shortly after his WWE departure earlier this month, he released the following statement, reflecting on his three years with the company:

“As a producer/agent, I feel that I have accomplished everything I wanted to do within WWE in the last three years. My endless gratitude beams from working with so many wonderful talents, especially the ultra talented Women’s Division. To my Producer brothers (and sister): You are the greatest collection of misfits that I’ve ever been with.

“I already miss my second family. Thank you John Laurinaitis for bringing me into this wonderful group and thank you Freebird for being our foul mouthed general. And to my fellow New Yawka, Paul Heyman.

“Thanks for providing a mitzvah and helping this gentile out. Sending love to the production truck, stage crew, parking, travel, makeup, photo, digital, security, IT, writers, props, social, legal, seamsters, live events, medical, and any other department that I’ve leaned on for something.

“I look forward to using my new time to return/expand my training schools/promotions, working all over, and sleeping in my own bed more than twice a week. To my darling wife, Lauren and baby Harrison. I don’t know how you put up with this gypsy. I [heart emoji] you both. Dada will be home soon.”