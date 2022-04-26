New Match Confirmed For WrestleMania Backlash, Updated Card

WWE has announced yet another rematch for the WrestleMania Backlash PPV. They have confirmed that Bobby Lashley will be competing against Omos once again at the upcoming show.

The All-Mighty had been challenged for an arm-wrestling match by the giant on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN.

Lashley won this match but Omos attacked him afterward. The former Raw underground star was being instructed by MVP.

Both MVP and his new client were interviewed by Kevin Patrick backstage later in the show. The former US champion said that Bobby failed to see how the arm-wrestling match was a contest about brains and not brawn.

He went on to reveal that Omos is challenging the former WWE champion to a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.

While Bobby Lashley did not appear on the show again, WWE confirmed during Raw Talk that this Mania rematch will be taking place at the upcoming show.

This is the third rematch announced for the show. Below is the updated card for the next WWE PPV after the latest announcement:

Tag Team Championship Unification Match: The Usos vs RK Bro

SmackDown Women's Championship I Quit Match: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair

Singles Match: Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins

Singles Match: AJ Styles vs Edge

Singles Match: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Singles Match: Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

WrestleMania Backlash will be taking place from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday, May 8.