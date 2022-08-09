Update on the Future of the WWE 2K Video Game Franchise

Fans of the WWE 2K video game series have reason to be optimistic about the franchise’s future.

WWE 2K22, released back in March, promised to “hit different” after WWE 2K20 was so buggy that the following year’s installment was scrapped entirely. Thankfully, it lived up to the hype and was well-received by critics and gamers alike.

WWE 2K20 on PS4 had an aggregate critic score of 43/100 (via Metacritic), while the PS5 edition of WWE 2K22 earned a 77/100.

The fate of the WWE 2K franchise hinged on the success of this year’s game. According to Take-Two Interactive, WWE 2K23 is already in the works.

Roman Reigns, WWE 2K22

Take-Two Interactive released its fiscal 2023 first quarter earnings report earlier this week. It cited WWE 2K22 as one of its best-selling games for the quarter, contributing to the company’s healthy sales figures and net revenue:

“The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue were NBA® 2K22; Grand Theft Auto® Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Red Dead Redemption® 2 and Red Dead Online; Empires & Puzzles™; Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands®; WWE® 2K22; Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio; Toon Blast™; The Quarry®;and Top Eleven®.“

More importantly, Take-Two Interactive lists WWE 2K23 as one of the games scheduled to be released by the end of its fiscal 2023 calendar.

Take-Two’s fiscal year ends March 31, 2023, so it looks like WWE will be sticking with the format of releasing the new video game at the height of WrestleMania season.

We’ll keep you posted as more details become available regarding WWE 2K23.

WWE 2K23 is not not the only wrestling video game in development. As we’ve been covering, All Elite Wrestling is also working on its first console video game, titled AEW Fight Forever.

AEW has yet to confirm the release date, but Fight Forever is due out some time before the end of this year. Instead of directly competing with WWE’s simulation-style offering, Fight Forever looks to be more of an arcade-style game that fans can pick up and play.