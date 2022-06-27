WWE And AEW Stars React To Claudio Castagnoli’s Forbidden Door Debut

Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro is finally All Elite and the wrestling world is as excited to see the former WWE star join Tony Khan‘s promotion as the fans.
Speculations had been high ever since Bryan Danielson announced that a mystery opponent will be replacing him in the match against Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door.
Many signs pointed toward the former WWE star making his AEW debut on the show. He got one of the loudest pops when he finally arrived.
Castagnoli went on to prove that he hasn’t lost any step during his time away from wrestling. He ended up winning the match by pinning Zack with a a powerbomb.
Wrestling World Is Excited For Claudio Castagnoli
The wrestling world reacted to this headline-making debut of the former champion. This included stars from both WWE and AEW roster.
Eddie Kingston, who previously claimed that Claudio Castagnoli did not have the balls to join AEW, reminded everyone of his old remarks:
Castagnoli’s fellow DaParty member Xavier Woods seemed very excited to see his friend get the massive reaction from the crowd:
Other names who reacted to this big Forbidden Door debut include people such as Renee Paquette, Bully Ray, Evil Uno and more. You can check out the reactions below: