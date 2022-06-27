WWE And AEW Stars React To Claudio Castagnoli’s Forbidden Door Debut

Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro is finally All Elite and the wrestling world is as excited to see the former WWE star join Tony Khan‘s promotion as the fans.

Speculations had been high ever since Bryan Danielson announced that a mystery opponent will be replacing him in the match against Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door.

Many signs pointed toward the former WWE star making his AEW debut on the show. He got one of the loudest pops when he finally arrived.

#ZSJ's opponent is none other than Claudio Castagnoli @ClaudioCSRO, the newest member of the #BlackpoolCombatClub, here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/uZdC9x5eFG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

Castagnoli went on to prove that he hasn’t lost any step during his time away from wrestling. He ended up winning the match by pinning Zack with a a powerbomb.

Wrestling World Is Excited For Claudio Castagnoli

The wrestling world reacted to this headline-making debut of the former champion. This included stars from both WWE and AEW roster.

Eddie Kingston, who previously claimed that Claudio Castagnoli did not have the balls to join AEW, reminded everyone of his old remarks:

Well look who has grown a pair! Hahahahahaha https://t.co/pLzwmoXLPg — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) June 27, 2022

Castagnoli’s fellow DaParty member Xavier Woods seemed very excited to see his friend get the massive reaction from the crowd:

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) June 27, 2022

Other names who reacted to this big Forbidden Door debut include people such as Renee Paquette, Bully Ray, Evil Uno and more. You can check out the reactions below:

Claudioclaudioclaudioaudioeveryonesfuckeditsclaudio!!!!!???????? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 27, 2022

These European uppercuts lookin extra nasty tonight ???? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 27, 2022

Evil Uno is co-workers with Claudio Castagnoli. #AEWForbiddenDoor — EVIL UNO is GOOD (@EvilUno) June 27, 2022

CLAUDIO!!!! — The HBIC (@MiaYim) June 27, 2022