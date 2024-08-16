WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i of the Wild Samoans Dead Aged 81

The wrestling world is in mourning following the passing of Afa Anoa’i Sr., who has died at the age of 81. On social media, Afa’s son Samu Anoa’i confirmed the sad news.

“It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of my father Afa Anoai Sr. It was a peaceful transition and he was surrounded by loved ones. Please respect our privacy as we morn our father.”

Afa’s passing comes after it was falsely reported that he had died earlier this week. It was later clarified by his family that he was still “fighting” but has now passed. Afa’s passing comes two months after his brother and tag team partner Sika died at the age of 79.

The Wild Samoans

Together, Afa and Sika became one of the most legendary tag teams in all of professional wrestling with 21 recognized tag team championship reigns to their name. The Wild Samoans began competing together in Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling in 1973 and would join the World Wrestling Federation in 1979.

This first stint in the WWF saw the pair capture the World Tag Team Titles in April 1980, winning the gold from Tito Santana and Ivan Putski and later in September by defeating Tony Garea and Rene Goulet. After a year-long stint in the WWF, the Wild Samoans took their skills to Mid-South Wrestling and Georgia, but returned to the WWF in 1982.

The pair’s third reign in the WWF saw them defeat Chief Jay & Jules Strongbow in March 1983, and they would hold the gold for much of the year. Their reign would eventually end at the hands of Rocky Johnson & Tony Atlas in November, who’d become the first African-American World Tag Team Champions. The pair remained with the WWF until 1985 and would compete outside the promotion for years afterward.

RIP Afa Anoa’i



The Wild Samoans win their 3rd & final WWF Tag Team Title from The Strongbows – March 1983



RIP Afa Anoa'i



The Wild Samoans win their 3rd & final WWF Tag Team Title from The Strongbows – March 1983



This match is my earliest memory of seeing wrestling on TV as a 7 yr old kid. The wild look of Afa & Sika is what drew me in to a life of wrestling fandom. pic.twitter.com/qbgRWHQ6T9 — Rasslin' Rabbithole (@_clipperdave_) August 16, 2024

For their efforts, the Wild Samoans were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 by Samu and Matt ‘Rosey’ Anoa’i. The tag team were inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012, again in recognition for their in-ring careers and work training future stars of the ring.

We at SE Scoops would like to share our deepest condolences to Afa’s family at this sad time.