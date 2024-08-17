Wrestling World Pays Tribute To Afa Anoa’i On His Passing

The wrestling world has come together to pay tribute to the legendary Afa Anoa’i after his passing earlier on Friday.

The 81-year-old had been battling health issues for a while. He was hospitalized due to pneumonia earlier this year and suffered a mild heart attack while he was in the hospital.

He also underwent a couple of surgeries to replace his Aortic Valve and treat fractures in his back after an unfortunate fall in May.

Afa had once again been hospitalized earlier this month and the wrestling veteran’s son confirmed the news of his passing on social media. A number of Anoa’i family members including Roman Reigns have since taken social media to pay tribute to the late star:

Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivas? Afa Amituana'i Anoa'i. We thank everyone for their support and are comforted by the fact that he now rests in peace. Afa and my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’I were… — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 16, 2024

I’ll love you forever Uncle, thank you for everything.



Gataivas? Afa Amituana’i Anoa’i, a legend.



Ia manuia lau malaga, ANOA’I STRONG???? pic.twitter.com/jmQdHFXYM4 — RENO ANOA’I (@RenoAnoai) August 16, 2024

Today, all of our lives are irreparably changed. I love you so much, Dad. More than any words could ever express. Your strength was absolutely superhuman. You fought all the way to the end, and the end was peaceful. That's all I could have hoped for. I love you so very much. pic.twitter.com/0mt5blynH3 — Vale Anoa'i (@ValeAnoai) August 16, 2024

The Legendary Run of The Wild Samoans

Afa Anoa’i was part of the legendary tag team The Wild Samoans with his brother Sika. The team was best known for their run in the World Wrestling Federation which they joined in 1979.

Managed by Lou Albano, the duo won the WWF Tag Team Championships three times during their multiple runs with the company. Though they had plenty of accomplishments outside of the promotion as well.

The tag team won over a dozen different tag titles while travelling across America and competing for various NWA territories such as NWA Mid-America, NWA Detroit and NWA All-Star Wrestling.

After their wrestling career, the brothers opened the Wild Samoan Training Facility. They were also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Afa’s brother Sika passed away back in June this year.

Since the news of his passing became public companies such as AEW, TNA and MLP, alongside individuals like Triple H, Natayla, Matt Hardy and more have come together to pay tribute to the legend. You can check out some of their posts below:

My thoughts & condolences go out to the families, friends & loved ones of both Afa & Sika. May these 2 trailblazers rest in peace & power. These 2 gentlemen built the foundation that the Samoan Dynasty would be built upon. Godspeed! pic.twitter.com/SGu6CjnL85 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 17, 2024

My heart hurts today. More than I can imagine. pic.twitter.com/z4riMPSg1B — Mercedes Martinez ?????? (@RealMMartinez) August 16, 2024

I”m so sad to learn about Afa. Hes been through a lot the past couple of years but he fought and fought. Afa’s another friend who I was close with who made photographing and writing about wrestling so enjoyable. Continue…. — George Napolitano (@Starshot9) August 16, 2024

Very saddened to hear that Afa Anoa’i Sr. has passed away. He and his late great brother Sika Anoa'i formed the iconic Hall of Fame Wild Samoans tag team. My sincerest condolences to Anoa’i’s family. May his memory be ever eternal! ?? — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) August 16, 2024

RIP Afa



Thank you for everything, sir.



Condolences to all his many friends, family and students https://t.co/CUqBGoJTEQ — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) August 16, 2024

?? AFA RIP BROTHER pic.twitter.com/FLGuwWEs6y — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 16, 2024

Was talking w/ @brutalbobevans about prolific coaching trees in Profesional Wrestling. However you rank them, (Kowalski, Gagne, etc.) Afa Anoai has to be in the conversation with the greats but his ability to connect in a fatherly way with so many was perhaps his greatest gift. — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) August 16, 2024

RIP Afa Anoa’i



The first time we met, you had already heard of us Miami Boyz and liked us. Us, a bunch of goofy kids just trying to make a name for ourselves, we somehow got your stamp of approval.



Thank you for letting us be apart of your wrestling world, Pops. We’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/aoIryUmAzJ — Chris Malachite (@RatedRGibby) August 16, 2024

MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling is saddened by the passing of Afa Anoa’i Sr., one-half of the legendary Wild Samoans. Our deepest condolences to the Anoa’i family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/6irBSs25Ck — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) August 16, 2024

Godspeed, Afa. Your contributions are unquestioned and legacy will live forever. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and all he touched. Rest well, sir. ? https://t.co/89vSuDDgID — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 16, 2024

TNA is saddened to learn of the passing of Afa Anoa’i Sr., one-half of the legendary Wild Samoans tag team. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Anoa’i family, his friends and fans during this time. pic.twitter.com/6mww2L7dcw — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 16, 2024

Afa was devoted to his family, dominant in the ring, and dedicated to building future generations of @WWE Superstars. My thoughts are with the entire Anoa’i family as we remember the legendary Afa. https://t.co/S3bIsGbuNG — Triple H (@TripleH) August 16, 2024

The Hart family has so much love for your family. Reflecting on the incredible life Afa lived and what an amazing family man he was. May The Wild Samoan’s legacy in wrestling burn brightly FOREVER. https://t.co/lZc4YI52nQ pic.twitter.com/1mE2hYX5He — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 16, 2024