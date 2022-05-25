WWE Brand Split is “Essentially Done”

WWE fans can expect to see more of their favorite Superstars on both Raw and SmackDown as the brand split is considered to be finished.

In 2016, WWE reintroduced the brand split, five years after merging Raw and Smackdown’s rosters into one collective.

According to Bryan Alverez who spoke on Wrestling Observer Live, WWE is doing away with the brand split, and fans can see more Superstars appear on both brands.

“They haven’t officially said anything, but the brand extension is essentially done. Half of the Raw crew is going to be on SmackDown Friday. Cody’s going to be there, I think Seth is going to be there. They’re just going to do whatever.” Bryan Alvarez

Andrew Zarian followed up on this, saying that a WWE source told him that while the company doesn’t plan on officially announcing the end of the brand split, there will be far more crossover going forward.

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens have all been advertised for this Friday’s SmackDown though it’s unclear if they’ll appear on the broadcast.

In addition to this trio, Roman Reigns is also able to appear on both Raw and SmackDown due to his place as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Usos are also able to appear on both Raw and SmackDown after unifying both brands’ tag team titles following their win over RK-Bro last week.

Quotes via WrestlePurists