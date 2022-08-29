WWE Championship Belts May Be Getting Redesigned

The WWE Championship belts could be getting a redesign under the new regime.

According to a new report from Dan Beltzer, the word going around is that Triple H is making “numerous” belt design changes. Mr. Beltzer is a very well-known belt maker for professional wrestling companies.

He’s also a collector with a track record of breaking stories related to titles. Some of his past clients include big names such as WWE, 2K Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling, NWA, The New York Yankees, AEW, and many more.

The report did not specify which titles could be getting redesigned.

Rumor mill says Triple H making numerous belt design changes. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) August 26, 2022

It should be noted that WWE has seemingly been attempting to restore the prestige to their secondary titles such as the Intercontinental and United States Titles in recent weeks. A redesign of the actual titles themselves could certainly be a part of that plan.

WWE United States Championship

Currently, the United States Championship on Monday Night RAW is held by “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley. Also, over on SmackDown Live, Gunther continues to reign as the Intercontinental Champion, as he continues to make waves since jumping up from NXT.

It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to completely redesign the titles yet again as we seemingly enter a new chapter of the company’s journey.