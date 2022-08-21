WWE TV has More Wrestling Since Triple H Took Over Creative

When Vince McMahon retired from WWE in July, his son-in-law Paul ‘Triple H‘ Levesque replaced the ex-Chairman as Head of Creative.

As both the Head of Creative and Head of Talent Creative, Triple H has implemented several changes, bringing back several Superstars released under the previous regime.

The change in WWE management has also had an impact on the in-ring action, as the wrestling in ‘World Wrestling Entertainment’ has become more prominent.

More Wrestling

Since the “King of Kings” took over as head of WWE’s Creative department, there has been a notable uptake in the amount of wrestling, fans get to see.

Data from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reveals that in the four weeks of Raw’s since Triple H took over, there has been an increase in the number of minutes dedicated to wrestling per hour.

The most action-packed Raw was the August 1, 2022, episode of the red brand, which saw 26 minutes of wrestling per hour, totaling one hour and 38 minutes of in-ring work over the three hours.

In the data, the show with the lowest amount of wrestling as the April 4, Raw, the night after WWE WrestleMania 38, which averaged 12 minutes of in-ring action per hour, or 36 minutes in total.

For SmackDown, the most action-packed episode was the July 29, 2022, show, the go-home event before Summerslam, which had 25 minutes of wrestling per hour, or 50 minutes in total.

The worst offender was the July 8 episode, the first SmackDown after Money in the Bank 2022, which saw seven minutes of wresting per hour, 14 minutes across the entire show.