WWE Makes A Change To SmackDown Faction

WWE will be straying away from its initial test run with a WWE faction.

The company has been dipping its toes in the water with a new stable. Fans took notice of this during dark segments.

The faction in question is being led by Max Dupri, formerly known as LA Knight. Dupri made his main roster debut on the May 20 episode of SmackDown.

During the segment, Dupri revealed he’s the CEO of “Maximum Male Models.” The group had been called “Knight Model Management” in dark segments.

That isn’t the only change, however.

Change of Plans

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that WWE will be ditching plans to have former Retribution member Mace and Mansoor be a part of the faction.

It’s been said that Vince McMahon ultimately made the call. The original plan was for Mace and Mansoor to be reintroduced as heels on the SmackDown brand.

It’ll be interesting to see who ultimately ends up in Max Dupri’s group.