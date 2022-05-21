Yet Another WWE Star Undergoes Name Change In SmackDown Debut

WWE isn’t letting up in its name-changing spree.

Ahead of the May 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, PWInsider had reported that former NXT 2.0 star L.A. Knight was backstage.

While Knight was inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, it hadn’t been known if he’d show up on TV.

The WWE Universe quickly had an answer.

Who is Max Dupri?

During SmackDown, Knight walked into Adam Pearce’s office to introduce himself as Max Dupri. He claims to be the CEO of “Maximum Male Models.”

Dupri had been making several dark match appearances as a manager. At the time, he kept the L.A. Knight name and was building a faction dubbed, “Knight Model Management.”

During the dark segments, Dupri enlisted former Retribution member Mace, and Mansoor. Time will tell if they will be joining him on WWE TV going forward.