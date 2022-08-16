Another Match Set for WWE Clash at the Castle

The match card for WWE Clash at the Castle is starting to take shape.

WWE’s first UK stadium event in 30 years takes place Saturday, September 3rd from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Approximately 63,000 tickets have been sold for the event, as of last week (via WrestleTix). The venue is configured to accommodate nearly 72,000 people and this show might just sell out as we get closer to bell time.

Clash at the Castle Matches

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw saw the return of Riddle. The Original Bro called out the man he was supposed to face at SummerSlam, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.

Later in the show, Rollins was in the ring cutting a promo when he was attacked by Riddle. This ignited an intense brawl that spilled over into the crowd.

WWE has since confirmed Riddle vs. Rollins is signed. With that match set, here’s the updated card for WWE Clash at the Castle:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

How to Watch

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place Saturday, September 3rd. The show begins at 1pm ET.

Clash at the Castle will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.