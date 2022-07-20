WWE Confirms When TV-14 Programming Will Return

Next Saturday, WWE will host their annual Summerslam Premium Live Event, marking the first time the show has happened outside of the month of August.

The show will be headlined by a Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, in what WWE is billing as their final match.

Both Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles will also be defended, as well as Logan Paul‘s singles debut when he faces The Miz.

The Rating

A lot has been said about WWE ratings over the past week, ever since it was reported that there are plans in place for Monday Night Raw to become a TV-14 show.

While that hasn’t happened yet, the Peacock streaming app lists next weekend’s Summerslam premium live event carrying a TV-14 rating.

TV-14

The impending TV-14 rating has excited WWE fans, who believe the show will push the envelope, but the change did not come from WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the decision for Raw to change came from WWE’s broadcast partners at the USA Network.

The belief is that the new rating will not see the return of blading, as WWE is against blood except in exceptionally rare circumstances.

It is believed that the rating will allow for more profanity on Monday Night Raw but little else will be changed.