WWE Confirms NXT Europe is Launching in 2023

WWE is the most recognizable brand of professional wrestling on the planet and is watched by millions of fans around the world.

Prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, WWE would regularly tour internationally and has returned to touring overseas over the past year.

Now, the company is looking to branch out even further than before.

NXT Europe

WWE is already the global force in professional wrestling, but will soon be expanding with the launch of NXT Europe.

The new brand, as the name suggests, will operate within the titular continent and has been confirmed to be launching at some point next year.

In a statement on WWE’s Corporate website, WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels said he believes this is the right time for NXT Europe.

“Given the success of NXT UK, we felt like it was time to expand beyond that.” Shawn Michaels on NXT Europe

The statement also highlighted some of the names who have started in WWE in NXT UK, including Rhea Ripley, Butch, and Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The full statement can be found here.

The Future of NXT UK

With NXT Europe launching, the new brand will have an impact on the already-existing NXT UK

In his statement, Michaels confirmed that NXT UK will go on a “brief hiatus” in preparation of the new brand.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said that the hiatus will begin after World’s Collide, and the show was confirmed in the company’s statement.

On this week’s Heatwave special of NXT 2.0, several NXT UK Superstars appeared, setting up the crossover show.