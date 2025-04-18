Triple H Provides Update On WWE NXT Europe Brand

In 2022, WWE revealed plans for NXT Europe, a massive undertaking to produce an NXT deleveopmental show across the continent. Now, nearly three years later, little is known about NXT Europe with many fans believing the project has been scrapped.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, WWE’s CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque made clear that is not the case.

“It is [still happening]… I still believe in the expansion of what we’re doing. It’s about the opportunity for people.”

WWE’s announcement of NXT Europe also marked the end of WWE NXT UK, with the vast majority of talent being released at the time. Though NXT UK is now a distant memory, Levesque believes the show could have succeeded in different circumstances.

“The product was there, the interest level as there – the pandemic squashed it. For years we couldn’t move people, we couldn’t bring people in and it just shut it down. I still believe it’s there.”

Levesque still has high hopes for WWE NXT Europe though stopped short of giving a date as to when fans can expect the brand to go live. As WWE continues to expand, including reported plans in Mexico, WWE NXT Europe will be a project fans should keep their eyes on, despite years going by without any updates.