WWE Considering Interesting Idea for Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank Cash-in

WWE has discussed doing something new with Austin Theory’s Money In The Bank cash-in attempt.

Over the summer, Theory won the briefcase at this year’s Money In The Bank after being added to the ladder match as a last-minute entry over Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and Madcap Moss.

The Pitch

(WWE)

WrestleVotes revealed that there had been an internal pitch for Theory where he would keep the Money in the Bank briefcase for almost an entire year.

“There is an idea that he is the first guy to wait a full year, like the day of or let’s say, night of Money in the Bank next year,” the person behind the Twitter account stated in an interview with GiveMeSport. “That’s the storyline, like ‘you have to cash this in two and a half hours. You have to cash this in 90 minutes.’ That type of thing. I know that idea is on the table.”

As of this writing, it is unclear whether or not the current plan is for Theory’s cash-in to be successful.

Theory last wrestled on this week’s edition of Raw, defeating Mustafa Ali in singles action. He doesn’t have a match announced for Crown Jewel on November 5th in Saudi Arabia.