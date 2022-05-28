WWE Expected To Reach Live Gate Record For Non-WrestleMania Events With Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle is the first major stadium event to take place in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. It will also be the first major event by the company, in general, to take place in the European nation since Insurrextion 2003.

24 hours after Clash at the Castle was announced on April 12, 59,000 people had pre-registered for tickets. This number was even more than WrestleMania, breaking company records.

Now, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that during the first week, over 40,000 tickets were sold. The company reportedly sold 30,000 in the pre-sales and the rest of the 10,000 were sold on the first day when the public sale began on Friday, May 20.

The report goes on to state that WWE is very happy with these numbers. Clash at the Castle didn’t sell out instantly, but the event will do the largest non-WrestleMania gate in the history of pro-wrestling. The event reportedly even beat most WrestleMania events.

There are no matches announced for Clash at the Castle as of now. Drew McIntyre, who is featured prominently on the event’s promotional poster, said in a recent interview that he is looking forward to winning the WWE title by defeating Roman Reigns in front of British fans. More on that here.

Clash at the Castle will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3. Keep up to date with SEScoops’ coverage of the event.