Drew McIntyre: ‘My Dream Scenario Is Fighting Roman Reigns At WWE Clash At The Castle’

Drew McIntyre is looking forward to winning the WWE Title in front of an actual crowd and looks at WWE Clash At The Castle inside Principality Stadium as the perfect place to do it.

McIntyre won the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 in an empty Performance Center. WWE presents Clash at the Castle from the UK on September 3rd.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, McIntyre noted his dream scenario is to defeat Roman Reigns at that event to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

“I’m a two-time WWE champion, but I never won the title in front of our fans,” McIntyre says. “My dream situation is fighting for the title against Roman at the UK show. There is going to be such intense anticipation for that event. That would be a match, atmosphere-wise, that people would always remember.”

Another possible match for him is to face Tyson Fury as WWE previously had plans for them to headline a UK stadium show in 2020. That got nixed due to the pandemic.

“If Tyson Fury steps back into the WWE ring, it’s not going to be as easy as he thinks,” McIntyre says. “He showed last time in his match against Braun that he’s capable. No doubt, he’s an entertainer. But if he steps into the ring against me, he’s in for something he’s never experienced before.”

McIntyre and Reigns will be across the ring from one in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash as McIntyre teams with Randy Orton, and Matt Riddle against Reigns and The Usos.