Extreme Rules: Early Betting Odds for WWE’s Next Big Event

Liv Morgan‘s days as SmackDown women’s champion could be coming to an end, according to WWE fans who are placing bets for Extreme Rules.

WWE’s next premium live event takes place in just a few weeks on Saturday, October 8th. Extreme Rules will appropriately be held in the former mecca of extreme pro wrestling, Philadelphia, PA.

Two matches have been signed for WWE Extreme Rules, as of this writing.

Morgan will defend her title against former champion Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match.

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins’s heated rivalry comes to a head in a Fight Pit match.

Extreme Rules 2022 Betting Odds

Here are the current betting odds for Extreme Rules, courtesy of BetOnline.

(Note: These should not be considered spoilers, but they indicate the predictions of people willing to put their money on the line)

Ronda Rousey is favored (-500) to re-capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Liv Morgan (+300) in their Extreme Rules match.

Matt Riddle (-220) is the favorite the defeat Seth Freakin’ Rollins (+160) in the Fight Pit match.

We will update this Extreme Rules Betting Odds article as more matches are announced and the odds are posted. Until then, you can check out this YouTube Playlist of ‘the most intense’ Extreme Rules matches in WWE history: