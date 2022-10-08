Watch: Paul Heyman Reveals The Opening To WWE Extreme Rules

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is having a face-to-face with Logan Paul tonight on SmackDown ahead of their title match at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

The Wiseman Paul Heyman took to Twitter just before the season premiere of WWE SmackDown went on the air and revealed the opening to tomorrow night’s Premium Live Event. Reigns is not scheduled to defend the title at tomorrow night’s show in Philadelphia.

Paul Heyman took ECW to new heights in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. The Wiseman narrated the video package and you can check it out below. A child appears at a spelling bee and Paul Heyman gave him the word “extreme” to spell.

The kid asked for a definition of the word “extreme” and Heyman said it is “an act or measure taken to excessive lengths beyond the ordinary or average.” The child then asked for the word in a sentence and Heyman said the following:

“The unbridled passion, the fearlessness to just go into something with a reckless abandon that allows you to create something from nothing. That allows you to innovate, that allows you take things to the Extreme.”

He was then asked the place of origin for Extreme and The Wiseman said “Philadelphia”. Paul appeared on the screen at the end of the video to congratulate the child for spelling the word correctly.