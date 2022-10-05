WWE Extreme Rules: Match Card, Date & Time, How to Watch

WWE Extreme Rules is the company’s next premium live event.

This year marks the 14th installment of Extreme Rules as a standalone show. It was established in 2009. This year’s event takes place in Philadelphia, PA.

Extreme Rules follows last month’s Clash at the Castle and before next month’s Crown Jewel and Survivor Series premium live events.

WWE Extreme Rules Match Card

The following matches are confirmed for WWE Extreme Rules 2022:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme Rules Match)

Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Fight Pit Match with Daniel Cormier as guest referee)

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match)

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Ladder Match)

Edge vs. Finn Balor (I Quit Match)

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vince) (Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match)

Check out:

When is WWE Extreme Rules?

WWE Extreme Rules takes place Saturday, October 8th from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center. The main card of this premium live event starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

How to Watch

WWE Extreme Rules streams live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.