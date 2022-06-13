WWE Extreme Rules Set for Oct. 8 in Philly

WWE has confirmed a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer that Extreme Rules is coming to Philly.

The company issued a statement revealing that Extreme Rules will be held inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Oct. 8 will be the date.

Here is WWE’s official announcement:

“As first announced by “The Philadelphia Inquirer,” WWE Extreme Rules will take place Saturday, Oct. 8 live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Premium Live Event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

“Tickets for WWE Extreme Rules will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. ET via www.wellsfargocenterphilly.com. Click here to learn more about registering for presale opportunities.”

For the immediate future, WWE is focusing on its two big premium live events set for July. Money in the Bank will be taking place on July 2, while SummerSlam goes down on July 30.

Both shows were set to be held inside stadiums. SummerSlam will now stand alone as the only WWE event in July being held inside a stadium.

Time will tell whether or not WWE will bring out the heavy hitters for this event. WWE’s top star Roman Reigns has taken a reduced schedule, while Cody Rhodes is expected to be out for several months and won’t be ready for Extreme Rules.