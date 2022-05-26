WWE Money In The Bank No Longer Being Held at Allegiant Stadium

This year’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV won’t be taking place inside a stadium after all.

WWE has sent out emails to MITB ticket holders on Thursday announcing that the i being moved from Allegiant Stadium to the smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The event is still scheduled for Saturday, July 2nd.

Fans who purchased tickets to the stadium show will receive refunds, and will get the first opportunity to purchase the next round of tickets, when they go on sale.

Allegiant Stadium has a max capacity of over 70,000 people. However, WWE knew that would not a realistic target.

WWE formatted the seat configuration to accommodate 25,000 fans. According to WrestleTix, only 16,826 tickets had been sold as of a month ago.

#WWE sold ~17,000 tickets for #MITB at Allegiant. A sellout at MGM is going to be in the 11-12,000 range.



Per the last ticket update from @WrestleTix (see below), a good chunk of the tickets sold at Allegiant were upper deck seats. Expensive lower level seats were not selling. pic.twitter.com/8l4XiPR6rr — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) May 26, 2022

WWE had announced the MITB venue would be Allegiant Stadium back in Aug. 2021. At the time, WWE President and CRO, Nick Khan expressed excitement over the plan.

The company will now have just one stadium show in the month of July.

That show will be SummerSlam, which is set to take place inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30.