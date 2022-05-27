Hall of Famer Returns To WWE In Executive Role

A former WCW World Champion and Hall of Famer will be taking on a crucial executive role for WWE.

PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Jarrett has returned to WWE. He’s been tasked with “taking over live events.”

The role is expected to begin next week. This is being described as a “high-level executive position.”

Jarrett had taken a producer role for WWE in early 2019. Just two months later, he found himself on the creative team.

Jarrett eventually worked with the live events staff before the COVID-19 pandemic ruined plans. Jarrett was quietly gone from the company but now he’s back in the fold.

Jeff Jarrett had been quite busy in his time away from WWE. He purchased the Springfield Sliders baseball team in late 2021.

He also debuted a podcast last spring, aligning with Conrad Thompson.