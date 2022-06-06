WWE Announces “Injury” Update on SmackDown Superstar

WWE has given a storyline injury update on a current member of the SmackDown roster.

WWE Hell in a Cell took place inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 5. Fans witnessed Cody Rhodes gut out a completely torn pectoral to defeat Seth Rollins.

Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka and Becky Lynch in a highly-praised opener.

There ended up being just one SmackDown match on the HIAC card and it was Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin.

Storyline Status of Happy Corbin

(via WWE)

At the conclusion of the No Holds Barred match at Hell in a Cell, Madcap Moss got his revenge on Happy Corbin. Just as Corbin did to him, Madcap placed Corbin’s neck through a chair and crushed it.

The difference here was that Madcap used the ring steps inside of the now-destroyed Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. Madcap picked up the pin after putting Corbin out of commission.

Corbin was stretchered out after the match.

WWE.com has provided an “injury” update on Happy Corbin.

“Following the incredible beatdown he received at the hands of Madcap Moss in a brutal No Holds Barred Match during the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Happy Corbin was evaluated at a local medical facility on Sunday night and was released with a minor neck contusion.“