WWE Legend On The Booking Of Austin Theory: “What Have They Done To My Boy?”

Austin Theory was a surprise addition to the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match at the Premium Live Event in July and emerged victorious.
The 25-year-old had previously spent months conversing with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in backstage segments. It seemed like he was destined to be the next big thing in the company but that doesn’t appear to the be the case anymore, at least at the moment.
Since winning the Money in the Bank contract, Theory has been an afterthought on WWE television. He attempted to cash in the MITB contract during the main event of Clash at the Castle but got leveled by boxer Tyson Fury in the front row.
According to his match listing on Pro Fight Database, he hasn’t even won a match at a live event since August 21st when he defeated Dolph Ziggler at Sunday Stunner. Austin Theory has gone 0-15 since picking up a win over the showoff. Theory is scheduled to face Johnny Gargano next week on RAW at the Barclays Center in New York.
Jim Cornette Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Austin Theory
The legendary manager spoke about Theory’s downfall in the company on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience. Jim noted that Austin Theory used to be the chosen one and has all the tools needed to be a star in the industry.
He claimed that Theory is nothing but a “flunky” now and is clinging to the Money in the Bank briefcase to remain relevant. Cornette criticized how WWE talent won’t look at the camera during backstage interviews as well.