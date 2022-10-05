WWE Legend On The Booking Of Austin Theory: “What Have They Done To My Boy?”

Austin Theory was a surprise addition to the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match at the Premium Live Event in July and emerged victorious.

The 25-year-old had previously spent months conversing with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in backstage segments. It seemed like he was destined to be the next big thing in the company but that doesn’t appear to the be the case anymore, at least at the moment.

Since winning the Money in the Bank contract, Theory has been an afterthought on WWE television. He attempted to cash in the MITB contract during the main event of Clash at the Castle but got leveled by boxer Tyson Fury in the front row.

According to his match listing on Pro Fight Database, he hasn’t even won a match at a live event since August 21st when he defeated Dolph Ziggler at Sunday Stunner. Austin Theory has gone 0-15 since picking up a win over the showoff. Theory is scheduled to face Johnny Gargano next week on RAW at the Barclays Center in New York.

Jim Cornette Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Austin Theory

The legendary manager spoke about Theory’s downfall in the company on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience. Jim noted that Austin Theory used to be the chosen one and has all the tools needed to be a star in the industry.

He claimed that Theory is nothing but a “flunky” now and is clinging to the Money in the Bank briefcase to remain relevant. Cornette criticized how WWE talent won’t look at the camera during backstage interviews as well.

“Austin Theory, what have they done to my boy?,” said Cornette. “He did a backstage interview and it was more noticeable here because he’s a guy that wants to look at people he’s talking to, and wants to as a cocky heel. You could tell he’s trying not to look at the camera because they’re still telling, for whatever reason that Vince [McMahon] had in his demented mind, the talent still in a pre-tape backstage with an interview will not look at the camera because Vince didn’t like that. This guy was going to be the chosen one, he got the Money in the Bank briefcase, he was Vince’s [McMahon] protege. He’s a tremendous worker. He’s got the physical tools, everything. And now just, whatever he did to piss whoever off since Vince has been gone he’s a flunky. He’s clinging to that Money in the Bank briefcase by a thread and that is the only thing he’s got in his back pocket. And he had that before they started this tear-down project.

