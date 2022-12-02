WWE Legend on The House of Black Returning to AEW: “This is Like the First Season All Over Again”

Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart, aka the House of Black, recently returned to AEW television after an extended absence from the promotion.
The House of Black was rumored to be released and on their way back to WWE at one point, but at the end of the day, they came back to All Elite Wrestling on the November 23rd edition of Dynamite.
Speaking on episode 459 of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE legend reviewed House of Black’s return on last week’s Dynamite. The group showed up following Orange Cassidy and Jake Hager’s match.
Cornette pointed out that the AEW fans were chanting “welcome back!” at these “satanic heels” after they beat everyone down.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.