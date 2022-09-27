“I’ve Debunked It” – Malakai Black Denies Rumor That He’s Leaving AEW

Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews of House of Black have been rumored to be on their way out of All Elite Wrestling but apparently, that is not the case.

Malakai spoke at an independent wrestling event recently and said he needed some time to recalibrate. The 37-year-old also recently released a statement that confirmed he requested for his release from All Elite Wrestling.

Buddy Matthews also delivered a promo at an independent wrestling event and echoed a similar sentiment. He stated that he needed to go away for a while and that it wasn’t a goodbye. House of Black member Brody King then sent out a GIF to signify that he was not leaving the company.

Now, Malakai Black is saying that he is taking some time off and will in fact return to All Elite Wrestling in the near future. You can check out his comments and watch the video below.

“Again guys, stop believing these things. It is unbelievable to me. Anyway, I will see you guys in a couple of weeks, maybe a couple of months. Like I said, I’m only taking some time off. That’s it. I’m just taking some time off. There is no conspiracy to this. I’m just taking some time off. Alright? I will see you guys soon. Take care of yourself, stop believing any other narrative. I’ve debunked it. There is nothing going on. Don’t believe these people. Don’t write opinions, don’t believe it. Nothing. I am fine. I am going to be fine. Everything is fine. You will see me right back with AEW pretty soon. I’m just going to take some time. That is it. Last thing before I leave, don’t make me some instrument for this whole ‘tribalism, us versus them thing’ because I don’t do that stuff. I don’t do ‘Team AEW vs. Team WWE’. I don’t play that.”