“I’ve Debunked It” – Malakai Black Denies Rumor That He’s Leaving AEW

Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews of House of Black have been rumored to be on their way out of All Elite Wrestling but apparently, that is not the case.
Malakai spoke at an independent wrestling event recently and said he needed some time to recalibrate. The 37-year-old also recently released a statement that confirmed he requested for his release from All Elite Wrestling.
Buddy Matthews also delivered a promo at an independent wrestling event and echoed a similar sentiment. He stated that he needed to go away for a while and that it wasn’t a goodbye. House of Black member Brody King then sent out a GIF to signify that he was not leaving the company.
Now, Malakai Black is saying that he is taking some time off and will in fact return to All Elite Wrestling in the near future. You can check out his comments and watch the video below.