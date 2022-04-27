WWE NXT 2.0 Results (4/26/22): Viking Raiders In Action, Nathan Frazer Debuts

The April 26, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT 2.0 Results

Nikkita Lyons def. Lash Legend.

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon.

Legado del Fantasma (Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro) def. Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.

Solo Sikoa def. Trick Williams.

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe.

Mandy Rose def. Roxanne Perez.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Viking Raiders Appear

The Viking Raiders appeared and wrestled on this show when they took on Malik Blade & Edris Enofe.

The prospects did get some offense in, but it was mostly a one-sided beat down by The Viking Raiders. Post-match, they shook hands. They had a staredown with The Creed Brothers after having a conversation with them earlier in the night to exchange words. They’ll meet next week in a tag team match.

Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams took place. The match was back and forth, but Solo dominated the majority of it. Trick was just trying to get Solo over and did a good job at that. Solo went over with a splash off the top rope.

This was done to further build next week’s showdown when Solo challenges for the NXT North American Title in a triple threat match with Carmelo Hayes and Cameron Grimes.

Post-match, Solo went to superkick Hayes, but hit Grimes instead.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend in a singles match was booked. The match opened the show. Lyons took a nasty bump off the apron to the floor. Lyons fought back and hit her finisher for the win.

Post-match, Natalya attacked Lyons and Legend jumped in until Cora Jade ran out to make the save.

Lyons defeated Legend in their prior singles meeting on the April 5 NXT 2.0.

Nathan Frazer Debuts

Nathan Frazer made his NXT 2.0 debut. Grayson Waller came out and attacked his opponent before cutting a promo about how this is his show. He said he does what he wants when he wants. He mocked Chase U so Chase got into the ring. Nathan attacked Waller and cleared the ring of him.

His debut was announced last week in a video vignette. He had been an NXT UK regular who made his WWE debut on the January 7, 2021 episode of NXT UK. Before joining WWE, he worked as Ben Carter and wrestled several matches on AEW programming.

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz took place in a tag team match. The bout ended with Katana and Kayden hitting an impressive tag team finisher.

The match was set up last week in a video posted after NXT 2.0 where they traded words before agreeing to the bout as both teams are looking to challenge Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

This is also where it was confirmed Kacy Catanzaro would be going by the Chance name as she explained there are two parts of her and this is her other side.

Last week on NXT, WWE confirmed Bron Breakker would defend the NXT Title against Joe Gacy at NXT Spring Breakin. Bron granted it so he could get his father’s Hall Of Fame ring and Gacy gave the ring back. Gacy pushed Bron off the platform. Druids surrounded Bron as the show ended.

This week Gacy came out to the ring and cut a promo about how the mission isn’t quite accomplished. He doesn’t think everyone buys into his way of life and he wants to know why. He wants to separate from those who live in the past. He wants them to accept his vision because when he becomes NXT Champion there will be no choice. He said Bron isn’t medically cleared from the fall. Rick Steiner came out and said his son is cleared and he will defend the title. The druids were about to attack Rick, but Bron ran out to make the save. Gacy laid out Bron and stood tall with the title.