WWE Memo Confirms Crown Jewel 2022 Smashed Internal Record

WWE‘s relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia may be controversial, but the success of the shows speaks for itself.

Last week, WWE held their annual Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, their eighth show as part of their lucrative deal with the nation.

WWE’s decade-long deal is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 project, the nation’s social and economic reform program.

Record Breaker

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 saw a stacked card and the show culminated with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retaining against Logan Paul.

Fightful Select reports that after the show, a memo was shared internally, informing WWE staff that Crown Jewel 2022 is now the most-viewed international PLE in company history.

The record had previously been held by WWE Clash at the Castle which took place in September in Cardiff, Wales.

WWE also noted that the show did a seven-figure viewership on Peacock in the United States.

In an update, it was said that WWE’s next Saudi show will take place in May 2023.

WWE’s Saudi Shows

Fans may question WWE working with the controversial Middle East kingdom, but the shows in Saudi Arabia have proven to be popular in terms of viewers.

In their report, it was said that the Crown Jewel 2022 is the most-viewed Saudia Arabia event, followed by the first Saudi PLE, 2018’s Greatest Royal Rumble.

This year’s Elimination Chamber event takes third place, while Crown Jewel 2021, which saw Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in the main event, was fourth.

Super ShowDown 2019, which fans will recall for the infamous Goldberg Vs. The Undertaker match, is the company’s fifth most-watched Saudi Arabia event.