NXT 2.0 Star Backstage At 5/20 WWE SmackDown (Report)

An NXT 2.0 star is said to be backstage for tonight’s (May 20) episode of WWE SmackDown.

PWInsider is reporting that L.A. Knight is inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. Knight has been seen in dark segments throughout the past few weeks. It appears he’s been trying out for a manager role.

Will L.A. Knight Debut On Main Roster?

(via WWE)

Knight may be backstage but that doesn’t guarantee that he’ll be shown on TV. He could very well be performing in another dark segment cutting a promo.

Judging by his unaired promos, L.A. Knight seems to be recruiting WWE superstars for a faction named, Knight Model Management.

Knight has been managing Mace, former member of Retribution, and Mansoor, who is apparently best tested as a heel.

Be sure to peep the homepage as SEScoops will be providing live coverage of WWE SmackDown later tonight.