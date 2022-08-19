Friday, August 19, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

WWE Narrowing Down SummerSlam 2023 Location

By Jon Fuentes
WWE SummerSlam
(via WWE)
Latest Wrestling News

WWE looks to be locking in on their location for SummerSlam 2023 already.

WrestleVotes has reported that the company was so happy with how this year’s SummerSlam from Nashville turned out that the city is already on the short list to host the event yet again next year.

A decision is expected to be made by early 2023. This year’s SummerSlam was certainly a big one for the company. It was the first premium live event under Triple H after Vince McMahon‘s retirement.

It certainly delivered in regards to the in-ring product. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch showed out in an amazing curtain jerker of a RAW Women’s Title match. Logan Paul impressed with quite the in-ring performance in his win over The Miz.

Pat McAfee was entertaining as ever in a big one-on-one victory over Happy Corbin. And of course, the main event saw Roman Reigns successfully retain his WWE Undisputed Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match.

WWE SummerSlam
(via WWE)

The match saw several big spots, including the ring nearly getting tipped over with Reigns inside, Theory teasing cashing-in his Money In The Bank, and The Usos assisting their Tribal Chief in the win by stacking several objects on top of him, preventing him from getting up.

Regardless of where SummerSlam takes place next year, it will have quite a show to follow after this year’s in Nashville, which saw an attendance of a reported 48,000.

Follow SEScoops
63,758FansLike
1,215FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
14,633FollowersFollow
4,410SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.

Quick Links: WWE Roster / AEW Roster / Injury Tracker / Wrestling Free Agents / Upcoming Events