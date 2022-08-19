WWE Narrowing Down SummerSlam 2023 Location

WWE looks to be locking in on their location for SummerSlam 2023 already.

WrestleVotes has reported that the company was so happy with how this year’s SummerSlam from Nashville turned out that the city is already on the short list to host the event yet again next year.

A decision is expected to be made by early 2023. This year’s SummerSlam was certainly a big one for the company. It was the first premium live event under Triple H after Vince McMahon‘s retirement.

It certainly delivered in regards to the in-ring product. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch showed out in an amazing curtain jerker of a RAW Women’s Title match. Logan Paul impressed with quite the in-ring performance in his win over The Miz.

Pat McAfee was entertaining as ever in a big one-on-one victory over Happy Corbin. And of course, the main event saw Roman Reigns successfully retain his WWE Undisputed Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match.

(via WWE)

The match saw several big spots, including the ring nearly getting tipped over with Reigns inside, Theory teasing cashing-in his Money In The Bank, and The Usos assisting their Tribal Chief in the win by stacking several objects on top of him, preventing him from getting up.

Regardless of where SummerSlam takes place next year, it will have quite a show to follow after this year’s in Nashville, which saw an attendance of a reported 48,000.