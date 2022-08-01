Triple H Touts The Success Of WWE SummerSlam, Calls It A Team Effort

This past weekend WWE invaded the Nissan Stadium in Nashville Tennessee for their annual SummerSlam extravaganza.

The event, which is one of the biggest shows of the year in the wrestling industry, already had a lot of buzz as it was the first premium live event in WWE history that was not run by Vince McMahon following the former Chairman’s unexpected retirement a few weeks ago.

The new head of creative, WWE legend and multi-time world champion Triple H, issued a short statement this morning on his personal Twitter account shouting out the success of SummerSlam and thanking the WWE Universe for kickstarting his era with a bang.

He adds that the weekend was a wonderful demonstration of teamwork across the board before making a special mention for those who participated in the company’s tryouts.

#SummerSlam week was a great demonstration of teamwork across @WWE. Thank you to all who participated in the #WWETryouts and to the greatest talent in the world who put on an unbelievable show @NissanStadium!



THANK YOU to Nashville and the #WWE Universe!! #JustGettingStarted pic.twitter.com/PTcKCaBZxx — Triple H (@TripleH) August 1, 2022

SummerSlam saw Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal championship in the main event against Brock Lesnar, The Usos retain the tag team titles over the Street Profits, Bianca Belair retain the Raw women’s championship over Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan retain the SmackDown women’s championship over Ronda Rousey.

On top of the title matches the WWE Universe saw the return of Bayley, who formed a new faction with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.