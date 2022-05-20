WWE Released Parker Boudreaux (Harland) After They “Found Something” About Him

Parker Boudreaux, aka Harland, was once considered “The Next Big Thing” in WWE, but was cut this year after the company “found something out.”

Boudreaux signed with WWE in February 2021 but had already made a name for himself by being compared to Brock Lesnar.

Debuting as Harland and as a follower of Joe Gacy, Boudreaux was one of ten names cut on April 30.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed rumors that Boudreaux had been hand-picked to be part of Edge‘s stable ‘The Judgement Day.’

This was said to be a closely-guarded secret, with only very few people knowing about the plan.

Boudreaux himself was not aware of his imminent call-up to the main roster.

Meltzer adds that when WWE “found something about Boudreaux,” plans changed, and he had developed a reputation of being hurt a lot.

Boudreaux had also stopped improving and was not showing the progress WWE had hoped he would be at this point in his career, and the decision was made to release him.

Prior to coming to WWE, Boudreaux had played for the University of Central Florida football team.

He has since teased working with Canadian rapper Drake who is said to be interested in the former Superstar for a project.