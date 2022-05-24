WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia This November For Crown Jewel

WWE has confirmed the return date for their next premium live event in Saudi Arabia as they will hold the Crown Jewel show on Saturday, November 5th from Riyadh.

WWE has a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority where they’re paid big money to host two events in the country per year except for a fourth-quarter 2020 show as well as the first quarter of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their previous show took place this past February for the Elimination Chamber event. In the main event, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. The company also held a women’s chamber match and the card also included a match featuring Ronda Rousey as well as WWE Hall Of Famer Lita challenging Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title.