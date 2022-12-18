Top Matches Rumored for the Royal Rumble Including Hell in a Cell

Planning is well underway for next month’s Royal Rumble premium live event, with things kicking into high gear after the holidays.

WWE presents the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome. The event will stream live on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network internationally.

Matches the Rumble will be announced in the coming weeks, but WWE has already locked in the top of the card. Some aspects of the Rumble can’t be announced until after the December 30th edition of SmackDown, which will be headlined by John Cena teaming with Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

Royal Rumble 2023 Matches

Here’s what’s currently in the works for the Royal Rumble, according to our friends at WrestlingNews.co:

Barring an injury, the card will feature Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

Ronda Rousey defending the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez

Edge will battle Finn Balor, who will revive his Demon alter-ego. There’s been talk of this being a Hell in a Cell match.

It’s also been rumored that WWE will be introducing a new stipulation match at the Rumble, a Pitch Black match. Bray Wyatt, who has been feuding with LA Knight, was linked to this Pitch Black concept. However, it seems unlikely WWE would hold four big stipulation events on the same card (two Royal Rumbles, Hell in a Cell and Pitch Black), so it’s likely we’ll see either Hell in a Cell or Pitch Black.