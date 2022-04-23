WWE SmackDown Spoilers: Airing April 29, 2022

WWE is headed overseas next week for the annual post-WrestleMania tour of Europe. Since talent will be out of the United States next week, WWE taped the 4/29 edition of SmackDown on Friday night from Albany, NY.

The following are spoiler results from Friday’s tapings. This will be the final edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash.

There was a contract signing between The Usos and RK-Bro ahead of their Tag Title Unification Match at WrestleMania Backlash. Unsurprisingly, the contract signing was interrupted when the two teams began brawling. Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns ran out to keep the peace. This lead to Reigns and McIntyre fought each other and having a face off.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage match

Intercontinental Champion Ricochet retained the title against Shanky. They teased a split between Shanky and Jinder Mahal after the match.

Raquel Rodriguez squashed an enhancement talent.

Happy Corbin hosted Happy Talk with Madcap Moss. They wound up fighting.

Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler.

Xavier Woods defeated Ridge Holland, which set up the next match.

Sheamus defeated Kofi Kingston.

I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge: Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi.