WWE SmackDown Superstar Turns Heel

A WWE SmackDown talent has turned heel.

The face and heel turns continue throughout the wrestling business. During the July 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, we got another superstar moving over to the dark side.

At first, it seemed that this superstar was going to be pushed as a face after initial reports. It looks like the original plan has materialized, however.

This heel turn won’t come as a surprise as it wasn’t a matter of “if” but “when.”

Lacey Evans Turns Heel

Lacey Evans was expected to be in a tag team match with Aliyah. Lacey made her entrance but wasn’t fond of the lack of crowd reaction.

She made two more entrance attempts but by that point, fans started booing her.

Evans got on the mic and said she was disgusted by fans inside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX. She talked about pouring her heart out to the fans for a lame reaction and “What” chants.

Evans also claimed that the WWE Universe is weak and can’t handle half of what she’s been through. She said that until she gets the respect she deserves, WWE fans can “go to hell.”

Lacey then nailed Aliyah with the Women’s Right.

For weeks, WWE aired vignettes of Lacey Evans telling her real-life story of going from tragedy to triumph. It was the perfect story for a babyface but reports suggested Evans would be a heel.

Upon her return, WWE treated Lacey as a face but the fans never truly got behind her. This was evident but the negative crowd reaction to her at Money in the Bank.