WWE SmackDown Results (7/8/22): Roman Reigns Returns, Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown aired live this week from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Tonight’s episode was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Money in the Bank.

Viking Raiders def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ludwig Kaiser

Ronda Rousey def. Natalya via submission

The Usos def. Los Lotharios in a Championship Contender’s match

Drew McIntyre def. Butch

Theory Interrupted Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown kicked off with Michael Cole and Corey Graves hyping the show. Graves noted that Pat McAfee is not here tonight and will have more on that story going forward. Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned and made his way to the ring with The Bloodline and his special counsel, Paul Heyman. The entrance was a long one and SmackDown went to a break as Reigns got into the ring.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline stood in the ring as the crowd booed. The crowd then chanted “you suck!” for a bit and Reigns looked pissed. Heyman handed Roman a microphone and he asked the crowd to acknowledge him. The crowd had a mixed reaction but Roman noted that business picks up when The Tribal Chief is around.

Reigns asked why Heyman looks so worried and instructed Paul to put his hand out. Heyman took the microphone and instructed Roman that he had to become a savage to keep Brock Lesnar down at WWE SummerSlam. Heyman continued to hype The Tribal Chief up until his theme played. Theory‘s music then hit and he jogged around the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase to end the segment.

Viking Raiders Destroyed New Day

Viking Raiders battled Jinder Mahal and Shanky tonight on SmackDown and won the match in quick fashion. Viking Raiders sent Shanky out of the ring and planted Mahal with a double Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. Erik and Ivar dominated before New Day interrupted. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston revealed “officially sanctioned” ass-kicking tickets and vowed to give Viking Raiders the whooping that the deserve. Kofi and Xavier rushed the ring but Viking Raiders beat them down. Ivar planted Kofi with a Powerslam off the middle rope to end the segment. Happy Corbin joined commentary and mocked Pat McAfee for not being here.

Gunther Was Disappointed With Ludwig Kaiser

Ludwig Kaiser and Intercontinental Champion Gunther made their way to the ring for a promo. The crowd mercilessly booed them during the promo and they shouted over the frequent “what?!” chants as well. Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted and Happy Corbin mocked Pat McAfee once again by dancing around.

Nakamura battled Ludwig Kaister tonight and Gunther was ringside. Ludwig controlled the match but Shinsuke was able to battle back. Shinsuke leveled Ludwig with the Kinshasa for the pinfall victory. After the match, Gunther scolded Ludwig Kaiser in the middle of the ring. Gunther lit his chest up with some chops and barked at him to get back up. Gunther hit another chop and Kaiser stayed down as the Intercontinental Champion stared at him.

Ronda Rousey def. Natalya

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan made her way to the ring for an interview with Michael Cole. He noted that Ronda Rousey probably would like a rematch at SummerSlam and Liv simply said “bring it”.

Liv stated that winning the MITB ladder match and capturing the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey on the same night was the culmination of her life’s hard work. She added that she is willing to work even harder to remain at the top.

Natalya interrupted and told Liv to shut up. Natalya took credit for softening up Ronda Rousey for Liv and claimed that her Cinderella story will end at SummerSlam.

Ronda Rousey joined the party and made her way down the entrance ramp with a limp. Ronda congratulated Liv Morgan but warned her that defending the title is a lot harder than winning it, and vowed to prove that SummerSlam. Natalya attacked from behind but Liv made the save. Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey had a stare-down to end the segment.

Ronda Rousey then battled Natalya in a singles match. Rousey controlled the match early and Rousey retreated out of the ring. Ronda caught up to her and slammed her on the ring apron. Back in the ring, Rousey applied the Ankle Lock for the quick submission victory.

Maximum Male Models Unveiled Their Tennis Collection

Max Dupri came to the ring and claimed that last week’s Maximum Male Models debut was a viral sensation. Dupri said that the crowd was in for a treat tonight with the 2022 Tennis Collection.

Mace did the catwalk wearing a blue polo with white shorts. Dupri pointed out how impressive Mace’s physique looked in the outfit. Mansoor was next and was wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves and a headband. Max Dupri highlighted Mansoor’s physique again. He then thanked everyone for their attention to end the segment.

Lacey Evans Wants More Respect

Aliyah was in the ring and Lacey Evans made her entrance. Evans noted the negative response from the crowd and Lacey went backstage. Lacey made her entrance again and the crowd cheered but she wasn’t satisfied. Evans then said she is an American hero that put her life on the line and the fans can go to hell until she gets the respect she deserves. Aliyah stopped Lacey from going backstage again but Lacey hit her with the Woman’s Right to end the segment.

The Usos def. Los Lotharios In A Championship Contender’s Match

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) battled Los Lotharios (Humberto & Angel)in a Championship Contender’s match. The Usos were in control as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned Los Lotharios battled back and booted the Undisputed Tag Team Champions out of the ring.

Jimmy and Jey battled back and isolated Humerto in the ring. Jey leveled Humberto with a Superkick and The Usos followed it up with the 1D for the pinfall victory. Thus, Los Lotharios will not get a title shot. After the match, Kayla Braxton got in the ring and claimed that some are wondering if The Usos got away with one at Money in the Bank. She rolled footage of Montez Ford’s shoulder not being on the mat during the cover at the premium live event. The Usos claimed that isn’t on them, that is on the referee of the match. Kayla hinted that there might be a special referee for The Usos next match.The Usos suggested Roman Reigns to end the segment.

The Advertised Main Event Never Happened

Drew McIntyre was supposed to battle Sheamus in tonight’s main event. The winner of the match would get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. Before the match, Sheamus came to the ring with Butch and Ridge Holland.

Sheamus suggested an impromptu match against Butch. McIntyre leveled Butch with a Claymore for the quick pinfall victory. Ridge tried to attack him from behind but Drew fought Holland off. McIntyre then pointed Angela the sword at Sheamus and swung. Sheamus jumped out of the ring and Drew broke the top rope with the sword. Pyro then went off and that was the show. Sheamus vs. McIntyre will happen another time.